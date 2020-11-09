In short
At 24, Katumba is the youngest presidential candidate in Uganda’s history and a beneficiary of the recent removal of the lower and upper presidential age limits that was locking out persons persons below 35 and those above 75 years of age.
I'm Not Anybody's Puppet -Presidential Candidate John Katumba Top story9 Nov 2020, 12:13 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Presidential Race Feature
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.