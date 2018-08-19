Davidson Ndyabahika
18:23

Prof Baryamureeba Unaware of Termination from MUBS council

19 Aug 2018, 18:01 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Simon Peter Odoki, the MUBS senior publicist Davidson Ndyabahika

Simon Peter Odoki, the MUBS senior publicist Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Baryamureeba observes that what is going around could be a miscommunication adding that although the council has powers to elect the chairperson, his mandate as a MUBS council chairperson is still valid.

 

Tagged with: mubs council relieves prof. baryamureeba his duties as council member prof. baryamureeba says he is not aware he was sacked from mubs prof. baryamureeba
Mentioned: makerere university business school- mubs

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.