Images of Officers Killed on Duty to Grace Police Museum-IGP

23 Dec 2022
IGP Martin Ochola

Scores of police officers have been gunned down by thugs while at their duty station who make away with their firearms. Other than the six police officers who were killed in 2021, this year alone four police officers were hacked or shot to death at the Fika Salama checkpoint at Kayabwe tourism center and Busiika police station.

 

