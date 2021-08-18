Ezekiel Ssekweyama
18:12

Imam, Three Others Remanded for Assaulting Worshipers at Masaka Mosque

18 Aug 2021, 17:56 Comments 83 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Religion Updates
Sheikh Abaasi Nseera, the Imam of Masaka City main mosque (with eye glasses) and three other members of his congregation while in court on Wednesday before they were remanded

Sheikh Abaasi Nseera, the Imam of Masaka City main mosque (with eye glasses) and three other members of his congregation while in court on Wednesday before they were remanded

In short
Abaasi Nseera, together with Hakim Nseera, Farouk Mulumba and Musa Tamale appeared before Masaka grade one magistrate Grace Wakooli, and charged with threatening violence and inflicting bodily injuries on two members of the Muslim community in Masaka. The offences were allegedly committed on May 26, this year.

 

Tagged with: Masaka Grade One Magistrates Court Masaka Imam Remanded Masaka Muslim Community Sheikh Abaasi Nseera the Imam of Masaka City main mosque
Mentioned: Masaka Grade One Magistrate Court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.