The project will see 116 schools constructed. Of these, 84 schools will be constructed in non-refugee hosting districts while 32 new schools will be constructed in the refugee-hosting districts. at least 61 existing schools in refugee-hosting districts will also be expanded.
Imbalances Cited in UGX 530b Secondary Education Expansion Project
