In short
In June last year, the IMF Board approved 722 million Special Drawing Rights (an equivalent of about USD 1 billion) under the Extended Credit Facility arrangement for Uganda, to help the country overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the approval enabled the immediate disbursement of 258 million USDollars (about 924 billion shillings) then.
IMF Clears Uganda for UGX455B Credit after "Good Performance"17 Mar 2022, 22:00 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: IMF loan
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.