This is the second loan that Uganda is taking from the IMF since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Uganda last year borrowed USD 491.5 million roughly 1.7 trillion Shilling under the Rapid Credit Facility, a programme that provides access to rapid and concessional financial assistance to Low-Income Countries facing urgent balance of payments needs.
IMF Gives Uganda UGX 3.5 Trillion Loan
2 Jun 2021
