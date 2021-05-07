In short
The IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice yesterday revealed that Uganda requested for a three-year loan arrangement. The loan could be in the range of $900 million which is roughly 3.1 trillion Uganda shilling, according to the journalist who asked the question.
IMF Says Uganda has Requested for Yet Another Loan
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija faced tough questions from parliamentarians two weeks ago about Uganda's growing debt
