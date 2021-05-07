Blanshe Musinguzi
IMF Says Uganda has Requested for Yet Another Loan

7 May 2021, 12:13 Comments 139 Views Business and finance Politics Updates
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija faced tough questions from parliamentarians two weeks ago about Uganda's growing debt

In short
The IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice yesterday revealed that Uganda requested for a three-year loan arrangement. The loan could be in the range of $900 million which is roughly 3.1 trillion Uganda shilling, according to the journalist who asked the question.

 

