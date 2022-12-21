In short
The agreement, which is subject to approval by the IMF Board, is part of the Extended Credit Facility arrangement worth 1 billion US Dollars, which was approved in May 2021 to be disbursed over a three-year period. The facility’s overall aim is to help to develop and least-developed countries’ economies overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IMF Staff Approve UGX 800 Billion Financing to Uganda Top story21 Dec 2022, 20:03 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: IMF Credit
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.