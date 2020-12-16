In short
COVID-19 has dealt a major blow to the world’s poorest countries, causing a recession that could push more than 100 million people into extreme poverty. Earlier this year, the World Bank and the IMF urged the group of the richest countries, the G20, to establish the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, or DSSI, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit poorer countries worldwide.
IMF Wants COVID-19 Debt Relief Initiative Extended
16 Dec 2020
In short
Mentioned: East African Tax Justice Network International Monetary Fund, IMF SEATINI Uganda Debt Network
