The MPs argued that there are many foreigners involved in petty business that could be done by Ugandans.
Immigration Considering to Increase Work Permit Fees
Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa (Middle) with the Principal Accountant Stephen Bwire and others before PAC.
