In short
The travel documents allowing Yahaya Suleiman Mbuthi and Mohamad Hamid Suleiman to travel back to Kenya were issued by the Kenyan High Commission following a request by the immigration department.
Immigration Dep't Secures Deportation Documents of Former Terror Suspects7 Sep 2018, 10:00 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The suspects released after DPP dropped terrorism charges against them Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.