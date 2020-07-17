Immigration Officials Questioned Over UGX 2.8B Unpaid Debt

In short
The firm was contracted by the government to update the voter’s register for the 2011 general election and to also produce National Identity Cards for Ugandans, a deal worth Euros 64 million (185 billion Shillings). But according to the Directorate's accounts statements, a sum of 2.87 billion Shillings is captured as arrears.
Immigration Officials Questioned Over UGX 2.8B Unpaid Debt17 Jul 2020, 21:35 Comments 111 Views Parliament Report
The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa (Middle) with the Principal Accountant Stephen Bwire and others before PAC.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.