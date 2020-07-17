Olive Nakatudde
Immigration Officials Questioned Over UGX 2.8B Unpaid Debt

17 Jul 2020, 21:35 Comments 111 Views Parliament Report
The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa (Middle) with the Principal Accountant Stephen Bwire and others before PAC.

The firm was contracted by the government to update the voter’s register for the 2011 general election and to also produce National Identity Cards for Ugandans, a deal worth Euros 64 million (185 billion Shillings). But according to the Directorate's accounts statements, a sum of 2.87 billion Shillings is captured as arrears.

 

Tagged with: Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control Muhlbauer High Tech International

