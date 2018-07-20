Masaka Immigration Officer Arrested for Forgery

In short
Kansiime, formerly deployed at the Masaka Regional Office was arrested on Thursday on orders of the Masaka Deputy Resident District Commissioner Joseph Ssekasamba. Her arrest followed reports of increasing cases of forgery at the office.
Masaka Immigration Officer Arrested for Forgery20 Jul 2018, 07:28 Comments 125 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Interview
In short
Tagged with: immigration department staff arrested masaka regional offices held for forgery of stamps and signatures of security officers teddy kansiime arrested by police masaka deputy rdc joseph ssekasamba davis ssemaganda patrick lumu head of circuit officers on the run forged passports other travel documents
Mentioned: ministry of internal affairs uganda directorate of citizenship and immigration masaka regional passport offices
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.