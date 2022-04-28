Immigration Stuck with Over 10,000 Unclaimed e-Passports

In short
Simon Peter Mundeyi, the ministry of internal affairs spokesperson, said they have no space where to keep the passports thus urging people who applied for them to go to Kyambogo access centre and pick their travel document.
Immigration Stuck with Over 10,000 Unclaimed e-Passports28 Apr 2022, 12:50 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control. Simon Peter Mundeyi. Uganda Association of Extern
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.