Olive Nakatudde
07:50

Immigrations, CAA Bicker Over Rent Payment

26 Jul 2019, 07:46 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa (Middle) with the Principal Accountant Stephen Bwire and others before PAC.

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa (Middle) with the Principal Accountant Stephen Bwire and others before PAC.

In short
The Immigrations Directorate Principal Accountant Stephen Bwire told Parliament’s Public Accounts (PAC) on Thursday that CAA requires them to pay 600 million rent arrears, a bill they are unwilling to settle in the absence of a Tenancy Agreement.

 

Tagged with: CAA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.