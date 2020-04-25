Immunization Week; Uganda Receives 3.8 Million Doses of Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine

In short
Dr Alfred Driwale, the Programme Manager of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization-UNEPI said that while there are ongoing difficulties resulting from COVID-19 pandemic, parents are encouraged to make sure that their children receive their routine immunization while following the Ministry of Health guidance on how to continue accessing health services and protect themselves against COVID-19.
Immunization Week; Uganda Receives 3.8 Million Doses of Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine25 Apr 2020, 08:31 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
