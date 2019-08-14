Impersonator Arrested for Tricking DPCs to Release Suspects

In short
Using his disguised status, Kiggundu ordered District, Division Police Commanders (DPCs), Officers in Charge (OCs) of police stations and heads of Criminal Investigations (CIDs) to release suspects in their custody, allegedly in the execution of directives by the IGP.
Impersonator Arrested for Tricking DPCs to Release Suspects14 Aug 2019, 18:40 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.