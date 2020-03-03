In short
Masaka Catholic Diocese, which is in charge of organising this year’s event, has reported cases of unauthorised people using online platforms to con unsuspecting members of the public.
Impersonators Cited In Martyrs Day Fundraising Drive Top story3 Mar 2020, 13:01 Comments 99 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Crime Interview
Masaka Bishop Severous Jjumba also launched planting campain in the diocese ahead of the Uganda Martyrs Day celebratios they will lead in Namugongo
In short
Tagged with: 2020 Uganda Martyrs day Preparations Fraudsters Hijack Namugongo Fundraiser in Masaka Fundraising for Namugongo Namugongo Martyrs Day Celebrations masaka catholic diocese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.