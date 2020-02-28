Imposter Promises Police Officers Promotions and Transfers

In short
The suspect identified as Jackson Owere, 62, a resident of Kisugu in Makindye Division, has reportedly been masquerading as a senior police officer to obtain money from unsuspecting police officers who sought promotions and transfers to areas of their choice.
Imposter Promises Police Officers Promotions and Transfers28 Feb 2020, 16:39 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Security Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.