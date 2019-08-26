Improved Border Security Boosts Farming in Lamwo

In short
However, Agoro Sub County Chairperson Denis Onyon told URN in an interview that many farmers have now resumed farming due to relative peace along with the border areas. Onyon says that the last incidence of animal theft was registered in March when armed rustlers looted 60 goats from Loremebenge in Agoro Sub County. No looting has taken place ever since.
UPPDF soldiers guard some of the stolen cattle recovered from armed South Sudanese rustlers in May 2018. Photo By Julius Ocungi
