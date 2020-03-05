Julius Ocungi
In-charge Closes Health Centre II for Two Weeks

5 Mar 2020, 07:25 Comments 184 Views Pader, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates

On Wednesday, the Pader district Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Richard Odoch Poromoi ordered police to arrest Okot for negligence.

 

