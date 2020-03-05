In-charge Closes Health Centre II for Two Weeks

In short
On Wednesday, the Pader district Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Richard Odoch Poromoi ordered police to arrest Okot for negligence.
In-charge Closes Health Centre II for Two Weeks5 Mar 2020, 07:25 Comments 184 Views Pader, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Alim Health Center II in Lapul Sub-County Pader district Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Richard Odoch Poromoi The Lapul Sub-County Chairperson, Robert Okane The acting Pader District Health Office, Dr Alex Layoo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.