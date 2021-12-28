In-form Bidco FC Humbles Arua Hills 4-0 in League Match

In short
Bidco's Musa Esenu netted a brace. He scored the opening goal after 18 minutes before getting his name on the score sheet again on 46 minutes for the fourth goal.
In-form Bidco FC Humbles Arua Hills 4-0 in League Match28 Dec 2021, 23:00 Comments 88 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: match
Mentioned: Alex Isabirye Arua BUL Ibrahim Nsimbe Jinja Kyabazinga stadium Musa Esenu Rashid Toha Sadiq Ssempijja assistant coach head coach
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.