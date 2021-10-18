Inadequate Equipment Hampers Trauma Care at Gulu Hospital

In short
Dr. Joyce Anena Oyet, the in-charge of the Accident and Emergency Unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, says that the hospital lacks a CT Scan, Intensive Care Unit –ICU facilities, medical supplies like X-ray films and enough staff, which affects trauma care.
Patients seated in front of Accident and Emergency Unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
