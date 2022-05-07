EDSON KINENE
19:22

Inadequate Funding Affecting Relocation of Refugees to Nakivale Settlement Camp

7 May 2022, 19:17 Comments 367 Views Isingiro, Uganda Human rights Updates
Minister Esther Anyakunin pink Jacket walks out of the Rubondo Health Center II maternity Ward

Minister Esther Anyakunin pink Jacket walks out of the Rubondo Health Center II maternity Ward

In short
The government and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees-UNHCR have since Monday been relocating refugees from the Nyakabande Refugee reception center in Kisoro district who were displaced by fighting between the M23 rebels and DRC soldiers.

 

Tagged with: Refugees Settlement in Nakivale
Mentioned: The United Nations High Commission for Refugees – UNHCR

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.