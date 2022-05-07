In short
The government and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees-UNHCR have since Monday been relocating refugees from the Nyakabande Refugee reception center in Kisoro district who were displaced by fighting between the M23 rebels and DRC soldiers.
Inadequate Funding Affecting Relocation of Refugees to Nakivale Settlement Camp
