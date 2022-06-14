Inadequate Funding Frustrates UHRC Operations

Chairperson of the UHRC Mariam Wangadya hands over the 24th Annual Human Rights Report 2021 to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

Wangadya revealed that in the Financial Year 2021/2022, the Commission required 72.227 billion Shillings but only 20.897 billion Shillings was allocated.