Mambule Ali
13:02

Inadequate Local Revenue Collection, Corruption in Nansana Irks Local Gov't Minister

8 Jul 2020, 12:57 Comments 145 Views Local government Misc Report
Magyezi addressing journalists after Nansana passing their budget at the Municipality headquarters on Tuesday

Magyezi addressing journalists after Nansana passing their budget at the Municipality headquarters on Tuesday

In short
He argues that Nansana municipality has potential of increasing its local revenue collection to as much as Shillings 20billion without revising the current tax rates.

 

Tagged with: Corruption
Mentioned: Minister for Local Governments Raphael Magyezi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.