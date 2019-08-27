In short
Jennifer Bamutulaki Musiime, the Marketing and Commercial Director of the Airline Company says that the offer to several officials, celebrities and business operators across the country was a way to market the airline to all the people across the region.
Inaugural Flight Costs Uganda Airlines UGX 120m
A water Salute by Kenya Airports Authority as one of Uganda's Bombardier CRJ 900 aircrafts arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport
