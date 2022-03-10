Inclusive Education: A Far Dream For Learners With Disabilities In Uganda

In short
Inclusive Education is intended to allow learners with disabilities to study and mingle with other students within a similar education system.
Inclusive Education: A Far Dream For Learners With Disabilities In Uganda10 Mar 2022, 18:15 Comments 165 Views Education Politics Parliament Updates
A pupil at a Budibugyo-based primary school being wheeled by a classmate during breaktime. Ideally this pupile would have been segregated to study from a school for the physically handicapped. Credit Wambi Michael/URN
