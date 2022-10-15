Incomplete Buildings Harbouring Criminals in Hoima City

In short
William Kasigazi, the Hoima East Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner says that they have received numerous complaints of people being attacked by robbers who camp in the abandoned buildings, especially at night.
Incomplete Buildings Harbouring Criminals in Hoima City15 Oct 2022, 10:51 Comments 95 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
One of the incomplete buildings along Hoima-Masindi road in Hoim city.Residents and security are complaining that incomplete structures are accomodating thugs in the city.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
