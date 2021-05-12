Increase Capitation Before Abolishing Extra-Charges in Public Schools – Educationists

In short
Issa Matovu, an educationist and former chairman of the National Conference on Primary Teachers’ Education, says that without addressing issues that led to the collection of the said fees, any decision to the contrary will worsen the quality of education across the country.
Increase Capitation Before Abolishing Extra-Charges in Public Schools – Educationists12 May 2021, 18:25 Comments 182 Views Education Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.