Amony Immaculate
14:41

Increase in Mob Action Worries Oyam District Authorities

26 Jun 2021, 14:37 Comments 56 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Northern Updates

In short
Police registered more than 18 cases of mob action from Oyam district between January and April 2020, seven of them from Ngai sub-county. The victims were suspected to have committed crimes such as theft, robbery, murder, and burglary leading to their lynching.

 

Tagged with: Authorities in Oyam worried Mob action
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.