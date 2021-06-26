Increase in Mob Action Worries Oyam District Authorities

In short
Police registered more than 18 cases of mob action from Oyam district between January and April 2020, seven of them from Ngai sub-county. The victims were suspected to have committed crimes such as theft, robbery, murder, and burglary leading to their lynching.
Increase in Mob Action Worries Oyam District Authorities26 Jun 2021, 14:37 Comments 56 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Authorities in Oyam worried Mob action
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.