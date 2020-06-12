Increase in Number of Residential Apartments Amid Decline in Occupancy – Knight Frank

In short

According to Knight Frank Uganda, an estate agent, residential apartment units increased from 2,006 units in the first six months of 2019 to 2,230 units in the first six months of 2020. et as developers concluded construction, the people to occupy these units were nowhere. This is mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic that saw many foreigners leave the country and some Ugandans put on hold plans to either buy or shift to a new apartment.