In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that police records indicate that 20 cases of violence against children have been recorded since the nationwide lockdown was announced.
Increasing cases of Violence Against Children Bother Hoima Leaders
25 May 2020
In short
Tagged with: Leaders Lockdown Parents Violence against Children
