Incumbent LC5 Chairpersons Bounce Back in Kabarole, Bunyangabu

Rwabuhinga will be serving a third term as the Kabarole district LCV chairperson.

In short

In Kabarole district, the National Resistance Movement – NRM candidate Richard Rwabuhinga defeated his four opponents with a huge margin. According to the Returning Officer, Prossy Banura, Rwabuhinga polled 32,709 votes and was followed by John Businge with 2,988.