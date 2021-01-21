Christopher Tusiime
11:00

Incumbent LC5 Chairpersons Bounce Back in Kabarole, Bunyangabu

21 Jan 2021, 10:59 Comments 216 Views Kabarole, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Local government Updates
Rwabuhinga will be serving a third term as the Kabarole district LCV chairperson.

Rwabuhinga will be serving a third term as the Kabarole district LCV chairperson.

In short
In Kabarole district, the National Resistance Movement – NRM candidate Richard Rwabuhinga defeated his four opponents with a huge margin. According to the Returning Officer, Prossy Banura, Rwabuhinga polled 32,709 votes and was followed by John Businge with 2,988.

 

Tagged with: general elections
Mentioned: Adolf Mwesige Ben Muthahinga FDC Gerald Rujumba Jane Asiimwe Muhindo John Businge Kyenjojo NRM Richard Rwabuhinga Spellanza Baguma Timothy Kyamwanya William Kaija Yoweri Museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.