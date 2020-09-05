In short
According to the results, Matheniko County MP, John Baptist Lokii beat off competition from his close rival Paul Olo to win the party flag with a difference of 41 votes. However, results from three villages were cancelled over allegations of manipulation of the register and falsification of results.
Incumbent MPs Dominate Winners in Moroto NRM Primaries
nrm electoral commission
