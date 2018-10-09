David Rupiny
Independence Pictorial; Celebrating the Adjumani Way

  David Rupiny

    56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District.

  • David Rupiny

    56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District.

  • David Rupiny

    56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District.

  • David Rupiny

    56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District.

  • David Rupiny

    56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District.

  • David Rupiny

    56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District.

  • David Rupiny

    56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District.

  • David Rupiny

    56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District.

 

Adjumani - a remote district in northwestern Uganda on the South Sudan border - has, arguably, the most heart throbbing, raw and genuine Independence Day celebrations anywhere in Uganda today.

 At a time when many parts of Uganda have lackluster celebrations of Independence Day, in Adjumani District the local Madi people celebrate the day as if they have just experienced independence.

David Rupiny was in Adjumani and captured the spectacular moments;

 

In his own words, David Rupiny says, "I am literally a self-trained journalist with over 12 years of experience. Add the formative, student days then I can trace my journalism roots to 1988 when as a fresher in Ordinary Level I used to report for The Giraffe News at St Aloysius College Nyapea in northern Uganda.


In addition to URN for which I have worked for five years now, I have had stints at Radio Paidha, Radio Pacis, Nile FM and KFM. I have also contributed stories for The Crusader, The New Vision and The Monitor. I have also been a contributor for international news organisations like the BBC and Institute for War and Peace Reporting. I am also a local stringer for Radio Netherlands Worldwide.


I am also a media entrepreneur. I founded The West Niler newspaper and now runs Rainbow Media Corporation (Rainbow Radio 88.2 FM in Nebbi). My areas of interest are conflict and peacebuilding, business, climate change, health and children and young people, among others."

