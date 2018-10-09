Independence Pictorial; Celebrating the Adjumani Way

Adjumani - a remote district in northwestern Uganda on the South Sudan border - has, arguably, the most heart throbbing, raw and genuine Independence Day celebrations anywhere in Uganda today.
At a time when many parts of Uganda have lackluster celebrations of Independence Day, in Adjumani District the local Madi people celebrate the day as if they have just experienced independence.
David Rupiny was in Adjumani and captured the spectacular moments;
