Independent Candidate Emmanuel Omoding Wins Serere County By-Election

In short
Omoding, the son of the former MP Patrick Okabe emerged as the winner of the hotly contested race with 15,638 votes, beating four other contenders. He was followed by the NRM’s Phillip Oucor with 13,206 votes and Alice Alaso of the Alliance for National Transformation who had 3,335 votes.
Independent Candidate Emmanuel Omoding Wins Serere County By-Election24 Feb 2023, 07:08 Comments 151 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Emmanuel Omoding, Okabe's Son Omoding Emmanuel, winner of serere by- election Sylvia Cheptegei, Serere District Registrar serere by- election
Mentioned: Serere District The Electoral Commission - EC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.