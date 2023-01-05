Independent MPs Want Administration of Parliament Act Amended Again

In short
They want the Administration of Parliament Act, 1997 to be further modified to include representation of independents to the Parliamentary Commission and leadership of some of the Committees of Parliament. At least 73 out of the 529 lawmakers in the 11th Parliament, are independent.
Independent MPs Want Administration of Parliament Act Amended Again5 Jan 2023, 14:11 Comments 96 Views Politics Human rights Parliament Updates
In short
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement – NRM
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.