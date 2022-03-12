Kato Joseph
11:29

Indian National On the Run for Conning Pharmaceuticals UGX 20B

12 Mar 2022, 11:23 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Courtsey image of wanted fraud suspected Gurjinder Singh

In short
Gurjinder would allegedly force his employees to give him the biggest percentage of the money they have acquired from banks to him. The commercial banks and pharmaceutical manufacturers have dragged Gurjinder who is facing fraud probe under criminal reference CID/C40/207.

 

Tagged with: Gurjinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh directors Escorts Pharmaceuticals Limited. CID headquarte

