In short
According to Munira, the reconstruction surgery wasn’t successful as one of the screws that were being used by Dr. Mwaka during the surgical reconstruction penetrated the borne and broke through the cortex, the outer most part of the elbow.
Indian National Sues IHK For Negligence Top story4 Sep 2019, 15:53 Comments 116 Views Court Report
In short
