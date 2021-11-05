Indian, Pakistani Businessmen Lose Billions in Dubious Business Deal

In short
Basra Gurcharan of Guru Nanak Investment Uganda ltd, a sun flower oil milling company which has operated in Lira for the last 21 years said he supplied 381 tons of sunflower and 272 cotton seed which amounts to 1b and 600m shillings respectively but has not been paid a coin.
Indian, Pakistani Businessmen Lose Billions in Dubious Business Deal5 Nov 2021, 07:30 Comments 172 Views Oyam, Uganda Business and finance Court Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dubious business deal Indian, Pakistani investors loses billions supply of farm produce
Mentioned: Agri Exim company ltd
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.