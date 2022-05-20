In short
Jude Nasucha, the Arua Central Division DPC says the driver is already in their custody. He however warned the residents against attacking members of the Indian community saying they have intelligence reports about the planned crimes by the locals.
Indian Survives Lynching for Accidentally Killing Late Abiriga's Driver20 May 2022, 14:14 Comments 101 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Crime Breaking news
According to preliminary reports, the driver was driving at a high speed at the time of the incident.
