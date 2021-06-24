In short
Vaheed says they are even making it bigger that they are currently in discussions with other hotels in the Kampala metropolitan areas of Entebbe and Mukono such that they can be able to provide people with such perks as full time attention by health workers and enrolling someone on oxygen therapy whenever needs arises.
Indians Are Illegally Operating COVID-19 Treatment Centers In Hotels - MOH
Flyers advertising the treatment center operated in a hotel have been making rounds on social media. The Ministry says its illegal.
