Indians, Gulu Secondary School Settle Land Row Out of Court

In short
Marked as M-54 and M-60, the two plots being valued at 500 million shillings are located in Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City split from an acre-piece land that the Indian Hindu sects acquired in the early 1963 to build a temple of worship.
Indians, Gulu Secondary School Settle Land Row Out of Court25 Oct 2021, 15:24 Comments 112 Views Politics Education Religion Interview
BAPS Representatives, Minister Hamson Obua (M) and Gulu SS Board of Governors Chairperson Rtd Bishop Emeritus Onono Onweng recive certificate of land title. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Asians’ expulsions education land conflicts protracted negotiation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.