Industrial Sector Slumped by 2 Percent- Kasaija

In short
The industry sector is comprised of such sub-sectors as manufacturing, mining and quarrying, and construction. The dismal performance means less production, less employment, less taxes for the economy.
Industrial Sector Slumped by 2 Percent- Kasaija11 Jun 2020, 15:37 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Matia Kasaija industry sector
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.