Industrialists Happy as Power Connections Resume, Despite Increased Cost

11 Dec 2020, 09:07 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
ERA says that where no pole is required, it will now cost 576,773 Shillings while the cost of a one-pole connection will be 2,031,325 Shillings. However, according to Umeme’s cost sheet, where there is no need for a pole, it will cost 720,883 Shillings while one pole will cost 2,387,472 Shillings. The inspection fee will remain at 41,000.

 

