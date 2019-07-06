In short
Col. Justus Besisira, the Commandant Hima Training School, says the soldiers braved two months of training in general military skills, weapon handling, minor tactics, leadership, political education and public health.
Ineffective Soldiers Receive Refresher Training at Hima Military School6 Jul 2019, 18:00 Comments 191 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Misc Updates
