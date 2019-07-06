Kule Jerome Bitswande
18:02

Ineffective Soldiers Receive Refresher Training at Hima Military School

6 Jul 2019, 18:00 Comments 191 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Misc Updates
Soldiers During Target Shooting Demonstration

Soldiers During Target Shooting Demonstration

In short
Col. Justus Besisira, the Commandant Hima Training School, says the soldiers braved two months of training in general military skills, weapon handling, minor tactics, leadership, political education and public health.

 

Tagged with: Ineffective Soldiers Undergo Refresher Training
Mentioned: Uganda Peoples Defense Forces

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.