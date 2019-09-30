Infighting Causes Poor Service Delivery in Kalangala -Report

In short
The research organization interviewed up to 71 civil servants from the different local governing Units within the district. Amongst the interviewed employees, 67 said they have been affected by infighting and have on several occasions been transferred to distant, hard to reach areas because of their squabbles with their seniors.
