Bickering Threatens HIV Fight in Kalangala

In short
Emmanuel Kayanja, the chairperson of one of the organizations, says the infighting has led to mistrust among patients and civil society organizations.
Bickering Threatens HIV Fight in Kalangala18 Jul 2018, 08:01 Comments 362 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Health Breaking news
A section of the Kyamuswa health center IV theatre which now acts as a waiting place for HIV patients on Bukasa Island who go to the facility for ART treatment.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.