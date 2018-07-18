Lubulwa Henry & Samuel Nkuba
08:03

Bickering Threatens HIV Fight in Kalangala

18 Jul 2018, 08:01 Comments 362 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Health Breaking news
A section of the Kyamuswa health center IV theatre which now acts as a waiting place for HIV patients on Bukasa Island who go to the facility for ART treatment. Lubulwa Henry

A section of the Kyamuswa health center IV theatre which now acts as a waiting place for HIV patients on Bukasa Island who go to the facility for ART treatment.

In short
Emmanuel Kayanja, the chairperson of one of the organizations, says the infighting has led to mistrust among patients and civil society organizations.

 

Tagged with: infighting hiv aids fight service delivery lasting development civil society hiv aids palliative care project district drug gobierno battle meeting fight health service provision art health service organization aid hiv treatment
Mentioned: rakai health sciences program path uganda some of the ngos coordinator path uganda government rakai health sciences project emmanuel kayanja herbert mugambe kalangala social services committee robert musoke central region edward muwanga kalangala resident district commissioner caleb tukaikiriza bufumira island development association development initiative kalangala forum ngo forum the ngos harrison ssemyaalo kyamuswa sub district kalangala district kalangala comprehensive public health services people living

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.